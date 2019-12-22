NEWTON – Do you have a great idea but need the funding to bring it to life? The Catawba County Library offers a database to help local nonprofits and grant-seekers discover opportunities to succeed.
The library is a Funding Information Network Partner with Candid, a New York-based organization that unites the resources of the former Foundation Center (a leading source of worldwide philanthropy) and the former GuideStar (a leading source on nonprofits). Through research, collaboration, analytical tools, and training, Candid connects nonprofits, foundations, and individuals to the resources they need to do good, building on 88 years of experience.
As a Funding Information Network Partner, the library offers access to the most comprehensive online directory of U.S. and global grant-makers and their grants through the Foundation Directory Online. It also provides access to Grants to Individuals Online, Foundation Maps, print directories, and proposal writing guides. These resources found at the Main Library in Newton are unique in the area; the next closest availability is in Charlotte.
Anyone interested in putting their ideas into action – and improving their community – is encouraged to schedule a one-on-one session with a librarian to learn how to effectively use Candid’s resources and identify potential funders through the Foundation Directory Online. Call 828-465-8665 to set up a time to meet.
Keep an eye out, too, for details about the library’s ongoing Grant Writing 101 series, which explains and explores different aspects of the process. It continues in the new year.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
