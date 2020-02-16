NEWTON – As the nation observes Black History Month, the Catawba County Library is offering opportunities for people to learn more about the memorable events and figures who helped advance civil rights in America.
• To showcase one of history’s most prominent black champions, the library will be hosting an educational program for school-aged children called Celebrating Heroes: Harriet Tubman. Kids will learn about the one-time slave who escaped from her owners and helped lead dozens of other slaves to freedom along the network of safe havens called the Underground Railroad. Following the lesson, children may participate in hands-on activities related to Tubman’s life.
Celebrating Heroes takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Southwest Branch Library in Mountain View.
• The library’s monthly Black History Discussion Group will be exploring the intersection of black history and education, focusing on the period from 1835 to the present day. One particular point of interest will be a conversation about the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including an overview of the work they’re doing and some little-known initiatives they’ve implemented.
The discussion group takes place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Main Library in Newton. All are welcome to bring their curiosity and understanding to participate. Light refreshments will be served.
• The community is also invited to attend Catawba Valley Community College’s 18th annual Black History Celebration, coordinated by the Office of Multicultural Affairs. This year, the theme is We the People, in honor of the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment to the US Constitution, which granted black men the right to vote. The event features musical entertainment, vendor tables highlighting local resources and opportunities, a keynote address, and an award for a person or group who has made an impact on the quality of life of African-Americans. All are welcome to attend the free event.
The celebration takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC’s campus (2550 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory). For more information, visit www.cvcc.edu/Campus-Resources/Student-Life/Multicultural-Office/upcoming-events.cfm.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.