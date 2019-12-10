HIDDENITE - During December, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center at 316 Hiddenite Church Road will feature its annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion decorations and exhibits.
The historic Victorian/Edwardian era home is filled with lights, sights and sounds of the season set in this year’s theme, “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas.”
Each room of the Lucas Mansion’s first-floor nuseum features lavish decorations. Guided tours of the museum are $4 for adults and $3 for senior adults and students.
The theme continues with the second-floor Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit, "Illuminations,” paintings and mixed media work by Catawba County artist Carolyn Hawes.
The third floor has been transformed into a frozen kingdom fit with shimmering decorations, colorful lights and trees that compliment the permanent exhibit of antique dolls and toys.
The third floor-Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space features the work of Mona C. Woody.
The second-floor gallery exhibit and third-floor Emerging Artists Wall exhibit and collections are free and self-guided.
Lucas Mansion visitors may also enjoy shopping new holiday additions to the Lucas Mansion gift shop.
“Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” is open to the public Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
