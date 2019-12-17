Lenoir-Rhyne University will add four sports in the upcoming year.
Women’s triathlon will begin in the fall as a varsity sport, while men’s triathlon, and men’s and women’s weightlifting will launch as club sports, according to a release from the university.
LR currently offers 22 varsity sports —11 men’s sports and 11 women’s featuring more than 575 student-athletes — and no club sports.
“We have been exploring sport expansion at Lenoir-Rhyne,” said Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate said in the release. “These sports have been chosen strategically to help us continue our strong athletics tradition.”
The introduction of women’s triathlon as LR’s 23rd varsity sport was made possible through a grant from the USA Triathlon Foundation’s Women’s Emerging Sport Grant. This grant is distributed to select NCAA member institutions to develop, implement and sustain women’s triathlon programs at the NCAA varsity level.
“Women’s triathlon is an increasingly popular college sport, and we are excited to add it in the fall,” said Pate in the release. “I want to thank USA Triathlon for its support in bringing women’s triathlon to LR.”
LR is the 32nd NCAA program to offer women’s varsity triathlon, becoming the 13th institution at the NCAA Division II level and the fourth in North Carolina. The Bears will compete in Regional Qualifier races during the regular season with the possibility of qualifying the team and individuals for National Championship level competitions.
LR is the 37th university level team to offer weightlifting. The teams will compete in USAW-sanctioned events and allow athletes to qualify for the USAW University National Championships, as well as additional championship events.
“Club triathlon and weightlifting are great fits within the framework and structure of our athletics family,” said Pate in the release. “The student-athletes who participate in these club programs will succeed at a high level both academically and athletically by being a part of the Bears athletics program. We hope to finalize coaching hires by January 2020.”
