Lenoir cancels Fourth of July celebration

LENOIR - City of Lenoir facilities, including the outdoor pool, will remain closed through North Carolina's Safer at Home Phase 2. Staff, with the approval of City Council, also canceled the Fourth of July celebration.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued his Safer at Home Phase 2 executive order May 22, 2020. Phase 2 limits mass gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors in most circumstances. Safer at Home Phase 2 runs through at least Friday, June 26.
City staff discussed Safer at Home Phase 2 with City Council during the Committee of the Whole meeting May 26. Due to concerns about managing facilities, staff recommended to City Council that the city keep public facilities and recreation centers closed through the end of Safer at Home Phase 2, including the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center and outdoor pool. Staff also recommended canceling the Fourth of July celebration.
Parks and Recreation Director Kenny Story told City Council that most surrounding towns are canceling their fireworks and events due to concerns about crowd size and social distancing.
Under Phase 2, Lenoir's playgrounds are still closed, but the public is welcome to use the greenway and public green spaces for exercise.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.