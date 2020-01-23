LENOIR – Despite modern communications including Internet, cell phones, and email, every year whole regions of the country find themselves in the dark. Tornadoes, fires, storms, ice and even the occasional cutting of fiber optic cables leave people without the means to communicate.
In these cases, the one consistent service that has never failed has been amateur radio. In Caldwell County, amateur radio operators provide emergency communications for the Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center, the American Red Cross, and others.
The Lenoir Amateur Radio Club “hams” will join with other amateur radio operators nationwide in showing their emergency capabilities at Winter Field Day 2020 to be held at 10 Falls Ave., Granite Falls. This year’s event will be held in the shadow of the ruins of the Old Shuford Mill, the scene of a devastating fire in Granite Falls a few years ago. This location provides a setting to remind radio operators and visitors that disasters don’t just happen someplace else.
Winter Field Day takes place regardless of weather conditions . The event begins at 2 p.m. this Saturday, and continues non-stop until 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to come see ham radio’s capabilities and disaster readiness as well as have a look at the club’s communication and antenna trailers that can be deployed when needed.
In addition to emergency situations, the Lenoir Amateur Radio Club provides communications support for many local public events such as bike races, festivals, and run/walks.
Come out and get on the air with the help of a local ham and learn how to get your amateur radio license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.