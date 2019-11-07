HICKORY - Learn how to use social media as an effective tool to promote your business in a seminar to be presented by the Small Business Center at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.
The seminar looks into the tactical aspects of social marketing including the when, where and how to post for maximum effect and result. Also addressed will be the matter of "to respond, or not to respond" to online comments. Attendees will leave the session ready to expand their social power and presence. The program is free, but registration is required.
The Small Business Center is dedicated to helping new businesses get started and existing businesses expand. Services offered include informative training seminars, one-on-one counseling sessions, referrals to local and regional partners, and networking events. The Small Business Center is part of the Small Business Center Network. Services are funded through a grant from the state of North Carolina and are available at no cost.
For more information call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or register online at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.
