HICKORY - Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is offering one-on-one sessions for those interested in learning the basics of tablet usage on Feb. 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Topics to be covered include basic usage, navigation, device settings, connecting to WiFi, getting online, installing apps, and answering questions related to tablet usage.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500.

