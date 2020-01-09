HICKORY - An Introduction to Bridge Class will be offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those interested in learning how to play party bridge or duplicate bridge are encouraged to attend this beginner class. This session will focus on the basics of bridge and learning to play in no trump and in a trump suit. The class is free, but space is limited, so registration is required.
Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and a drink.
The class will be taught by Carole Reising, an American Contract Bridge League Life Master rank player. Reising and husband Dennis started playing duplicate bridge four years ago after retirement. They play in sectional, regional, and local club tournaments, as well as going on bridge cruises. Bridge offers many opportunities to play socially and competitively while stimulating your mind. It is a game for all ages.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at http://www.hickorync.gov/content/library/.
