CONOVER – If you’re looking for a way to shake up the usual holiday traditions, plan to attend the Catawba County Library’s upcoming Craftsman Collaborative workshop. Participants will discover how to take standard gift-wrapped packages to the next level by creating origami Christmas boxes.
The family-friendly program takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Conover Branch Library (403 Conover Station SE). Registration is required; call 828-466-5108 to participate.
Guest artisan Tim Gabe will talk about the history and techniques of the Japanese handicraft and teach several basic folds before helping attendees get started on their own gift boxes. Participants will use beautifully detailed origami paper to assemble small boxes that are perfect for sharing holiday candies, jewelry, and other meaningful keepsakes. All materials will be provided.
The Craftsman Collaborative is an ongoing series that invites a new artisan to share his or her special crafting passion each month. In previous months, guests have taught macramé, plant propagation and terrariums, paper flowers, and home-brewed beer. Upcoming sessions will feature crochet, bird-watching, and embroidery.
The library is always eager to highlight the talents of local people. Any craft artisan who is interested in leading a class is encouraged to reach out to the library by calling 828-466-5108.
To learn more about the Catawba County Library System or any of its programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
