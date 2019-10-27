HICKORY - Join the Craft Club at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. to make a fairy house from an old book.

The library will provide books and librarian Beth Bradshaw will show you how to make the folds to create a house that you can decorate any way you like. Bring accessories to decorate your creation or decorate it at home. 

The Craft Club at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments