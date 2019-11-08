DSLR Camera Photowalk at the Ridgeview Branch Library Saturday 11/09/2019 from 2-4 PM

HICKORY - Interested in learning how to use your DSLR camera to take professional-quality photographs? Join photographer Katy Fulp at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. as she leads a DSLR Camera Photowalk around the Ridgeview Library and its surrounding environs.

Fulp will introduce participants to the basic elements of photography and then put these elements into practice over the course of the photowalk. Participants will be encouraged to explore the possibilities of using their DSLR cameras for creative expression.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments