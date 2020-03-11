HICKORY - Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is offering one-on-one sessions for those interested in learning the basics of Windows 10 on March 20, 1-4 p.m.
Topics to be covered include a basic overview of the interface, using the start menu, where various functions and settings were relocated, security/privacy settings, and any questions related to Windows 10 usage.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500.
