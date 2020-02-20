NEWTON – Did you know that the next US Census is taking place this year? Do you know what to expect?
The Catawba County Library is offering a fact-based program at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.) to offer people a better idea of how the process works and explain why participation from everyone is important.
Every 10 years, the census counts every person living in the United States. This count affects how more than $675 billion dollars in federal funding will come back to communities for health care, education, and more. The count also affects how Catawba County plans for the future and its voice and representation in federal government. In 2020, for the first time, the US Census Bureau will accept responses online, as well as by phone or by mail. All personal information is kept confidential by law.
At the upcoming library presentation, participants will learn more about the US Census, how they can be counted, and how they can avoid falling victim to census scams. They will also hear more about the new online process and learn how the US Census Bureau ensures that their personal information is handled safely and securely.
During the last census in 2010, more than 20% of Catawba County citizens were not counted. That means that the county was only allocated funding based on 79% of its residents. The Catawba County Complete Count committee hopes that by increasing awareness and teaching people about what to expect, the county will have increased participation, resulting in increased federal funding and better congressional representation.
Anyone who is interested in taking a more active role in the US Census is also invited to visit www.2020census.gov/jobs to find out about part-time or full-time temporary positions in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.