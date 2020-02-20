HICKORY - Family Builders of Catawba Valley invites anyone interested in fostering or adopting a child to attend the resource family information meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. The meeting will be held at the Family Services Center, 3050 11th Ave. Drive SE, Hickory, behind Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Resource families include family foster homes and adoptive homes. Specific information about becoming a resource family will be available at the meeting. Guests also will learn about required training for resource families and hear stories about the rewards of helping Catawba County’s children in foster care.
With over 330 children in foster care in Catawba County, there is currently an urgent need for foster parents, especially those who can accept sibling groups, teenagers, and medically fragile newborns. For more information about the meeting, contact Megan Burns at Family Builders of Catawba Valley at 828-695-4553 or email mburns@catawbacountync.gov. For information on all services offered by Family Builders of Catawba Valley, visit www.fostercatawba.com.
