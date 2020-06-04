HICKORY - Adult Children of Aging Parents will present a virtual meeting on the Zoom electronic platform on Tuesday, June 9, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Participants will learn about Medicaid and special assistance for nursing home and assisted living care. The presenter, Kim Whitley, JD, managing partner, Patrick, Harper and Dixon will present information about Medicaid, special assistance, nursing home care and assisted living care.
Sponsors for the program are Pace @ Home and Brookdale Senior Living-Falling Creek.
To register for the free program, email Info.ACAPHickory@gmail.com
Participants must register for this electronic program by 8 p.m. June 8.
You will receive a link via email, inviting you to attend the program. This email will be from Info.ACAPHickory @gmail.com.
Click on the email “link” at the designated time to join the program.
You may use your desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet.
Everyone will automatically be muted. To ask a question, press the “Chat” button at the bottom, center of your screen and type the question.
Although designed for adult-children who are caring for their aging parents, ACAP programs are open to all.
