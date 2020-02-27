HICKORY - Many parents read to their children at bedtime, but few parents have ever considered going to a pajama party to learn about new stories to read with their children.
The Patrick Beaver Learning Resource is holding its first “Parents’ Pajama Party” on March 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Brian Smith, a board member of the Learning Resource Center, will host the pajama party as a Facebook Live event, and introduce families to the “hottest reads for children of all ages.” In the comfort of their own homes, parents can participate in a conversation about how to help their children choose literature to stimulate their imagination, build their communication skills, and have fun reading.
Simply go to https://facebook.com/PBLRC on March 3 at 7 p.m. and you can see the Facebook Live Event. This novel approach to reaching families is part of the Learning Resource Center’s outreach to families called PAVE (Parents as Voices in Education).
Smith holds a Master's degree in Elementary Education and Teaching from Gardner-Webb University and currently teaches kindergarten at Oxford Elementary School. An experienced educator and facilitator skilled in early childhood education, classroom management, and instructional design, Smith has been chosen many times as Teacher of the Year in the schools where he taught. Beyond the classroom, he has been an officer in the North Carolina Branch of International Dyslexia Association and the Catawba Valley Branch of North Carolina Autism society. He is also a blogger for Scholastic Magazine for teachers. In 2015 he was recognized as one of the Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 under 40.
“I am passionate about children’s literature and love finding the perfect book to bring home each lesson," Smith said.
Check out Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center on Facebook, email info@patrickbeaverlrc.org, or call 828-624-2012 for more information.
