HICKORY - Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is offering an introductory 3D printing class, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

If you’re curious about 3D printing, join librarians for an introduction to 3D printing. You’ll learn what 3D printing is, how it works and some websites where you can find printable files.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments