League of Women Voters launches website

HICKORY - The League of Women Voters Catawba Valley (LWVCV) announces the launch of its first website: lwvcv.org
The League is a non-partisan group that focuses on empowering citizens to vote. The League is centered in the counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba but welcomes members from neighboring areas. According to its president, Deb McGivern, “We focus on registering voters, understanding voter issues and educating voters on issues.”
Aside from voter registration, another major League effort is Vote411.org a free online service aimed to give every voter in America critical election information. The site enables candidates to have a means of expressing their positions and at the same time it is a source for citizens to access those positions and get other useful voting information during primary and election seasons.
This is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National League of Women Voters and it coincides with the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920. The local League began in Catawba County in 1963. It has been open to men as members since 1973.
For more information, visit www.lwvcv.org
