NEWTON - Catawba County League of Republican Women will meet Tuesday at the Catawba Country Club in Newton.
Lunch buffet starts at 11:30 a.m., and meeting starts at noon. The group will be having its annual Christmas party. Bring a $10 wrapped gift. Contact Jean Pitts at 828-294-3089 for information. The league is collecting items for local veterans and food items for local food banks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.