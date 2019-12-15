NEWTON - Catawba County League of Republican Women will meet Tuesday at the Catawba Country Club in Newton.

Lunch buffet starts at 11:30 a.m., and meeting starts at noon. The group will be having its annual Christmas party. Bring a $10 wrapped gift. Contact Jean Pitts at 828-294-3089 for information. The league is collecting items for local veterans and food items for local food banks.

