The Catawba Valley Landlords Association (CVLA) donated more than $1,200 and this large stack of goods to the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County during a recent meeting. Ready to hand off the goods (from left) are Dawn Taylor, 2019-20 Grand Majestic Miss North Carolina Kaylyn Taylor, CVLA secretary Rebecca Robinson and CVLA president Marinetta Matthews. Kaylyn Taylor was the group’s guest speaker.
Landlords group makes donation to Children's Advocacy and Protection Center
