By ERIC MILLSAPS/emillsaps@hickoryrecord.com

The Catawba Valley Landlords Association (CVLA) donated more than $1,200 and this large stack of goods to the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County during a recent meeting. Ready to hand off the goods (from left) are Dawn Taylor, 2019-20 Grand Majestic Miss North Carolina Kaylyn Taylor, CVLA secretary Rebecca Robinson and CVLA president Marinetta Matthews. Kaylyn Taylor was the group’s guest speaker.

