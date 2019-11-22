HICKORY - The Lake Hickory Boat Parade - a non-ticketed event available to the public at various viewing locations along Lake Hickory - will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 14.
A flotilla of beautifully decorated boats will proceed along Lake Hickory beginning with caroling at 6 p.m. in Bethlehem at Lakeside Marina (at the N.C. 127 bridge) and moving westward to make landfall around 8 p.m. at the Food Factory restaurant (5251 Hickory Blvd. Hickory) at the U.S. 321 bridge.
Participating boaters should rally at Lakeside Marina in Bethlehem before 6 p.m., then line up behind the "big boat" to follow in close single file for the parade. Boats will move close to shore at several viewing locations. Spectators can enjoy the parade from various different viewing locations:
- 6 p.m. at Lakeside Marina (81 Marina Drive, Hickory) - at the N.C. 127 Bridge
- 6:15 p.m. Wittenburg Wildlife Area (89 Wildlife Access Road, Hickory)
- 6:30 p.m. Moore's Ferry dock area ( 250 44th Ave. Circle NW, Hickory)
- 7:15 p.m. Lovelady Wildlife Area (6162 Rocky Mt Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630
- 7:45 p.m. Rotary-Geitner Park, (2035 12th St. Drive NW, Hickory)
- 8 p.m. Food Factory Restaurant (5251 Hickory Blvd.. Hickory) - at the U.S. 321 Bridge
Santa & Mrs. Claus will be riding the Lake Hickory Adventures yacht at the lead of the parade and will stay aboard after the parade dockside at Food Factory Restaurant to visit with families and children to discuss their Christmas wishes.
Parents are invited to bring their children out to enjoy the caroling and parade from any of the viewing locations and to come aboard the Lake Hickory Adventures yacht free of charge at the Food Factory Restaurant to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus between 8 and 9 p.m.
Volunteers and donations have been made by Newcomers of Catawba Valley, the Plantation Pointe Ladies of the Lake, Food Factory and The U.S. Marine Corps. League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.