HICKORY - Kingston Residence of Hickory will hold its annual bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bazaar will be open to the public and will feature festive wreaths, a plethora of holiday items, and a variety of baked goods, all homemade by Kingston’s residents, staff, or provided by local businesses. The proceeds from this year’s bazaar will go to VFW Post 544, to assist homeless veterans in the Hickory area.
The American Legion Post 544 welcomes war time veterans (those who have served or are currently serving) from all branches of our Armed Forces. Since their charter in 2011, their membership has grown to well over 200 members. They are a faith-based post whose mission is to serve and help veterans and their families.
Post 544 meets the second Tuesday of each month at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church located at 3702 16th St.NE, Hickory.
“We always appreciate the excellent attendance and support from the Hickory community,” said Susan Allshouse, executive director at Kingston. “Our residents and staff have worked really hard this year to create some really beautiful items. You can really see the heart that is poured into this event.”
A check will be presented to the VFW Post 544 with all the proceeds from the bazaar during Kingston’s annual USO Show on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
“Kingston residents and employees wish to show our gratitude toward our veterans year after year because we understand the great sacrifices that our veterans made for the benefit of others. We also have several veterans who live at Kingston. The opportunity to join with the Hickory community to be able to help in this way continues to be very rewarding,” Allshouse said.
Kingston Residence of Hickory is at 904 Second St. NE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.