Kennedy family focus of presentation at library
HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Presidents Day for a presentation by Melinda Ratchford. The presentation is being funded by Friends of Hickory Public Library and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17. It will explore the myth and mystique surrounding the life and times of the Kennedy family.
The presentation will include a brief history of the Kennedy family and what led them to be either reviled or revered. John Kennedy has now been deceased longer than he lived. What causes this continued fascination with a man who died over 50 years ago at the age of 46? What do we really believe five decades after those gunshots in Dallas?
Ratchford is a North Carolina native with a background in the North Carolina Public School system and she is a retired associate professor of Belmont Abbey College.
For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
