John Hoyle Chapter, DAR, honors students

HICKORY - The John Hoyle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced this year’s winners of the DAR JROTC Awards, presented to outstanding students from local area high schools.
The JROTC Award winners were Sharon Valencia Chavez of Hickory High School. Alissa Jayde Conner of Fred T. Foard, and Xiomara Villasenor of St. Stephens High School.
Sharon Valencia Chavez is a senior at Hickory High School and is the daughter of Alin T. Chavez and Manuel Bazan Hernandez of Hickory. She has received awards previously in Army JROTC for Cadet of the Month, honor roll, color guard, PT Excellence, Drill Team, Raider Team, community service, Superior Cadet, Tornado patriotism, Academic Award, and Army Instructors’ Leadership. Chavez is active in her church and has held part-time jobs as a cashier, waitress, and housekeeper.
In her spare time, she enjoys styling hair, playing soccer, dancing, drawing, and listening to music. Her future plans are to graduate from Catawba Hairstyling Academy, become a licensed hairstylist, and own her own salon.
Alissa Jayde Conner is the daughter of Jeanne and Aaron Conner of Hickory. She is s senior at Fred T. Foard High School. She has received the JROTC Leadership Medal and Superior Cadet Awards, as well as awards in JROTC for Scouting, academics, and athletics. She also attended the JROTC Leadership Camp Challenge. Conner was on the track team and was a cheerleader all four years. She has volunteered over 100 hours during her high school career, including at her church, and has led several community color guard events. She is employed at Firehouse Subs and plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force after graduation.
Xiomara Villasenor is a senior at St. Stephens High School. She is the daughter of Hortencia Martinez of Hickory. Villasenor was named Cadet of the Year in both her sophomore and junior years, and has served as drill instructor and commanding officer. She has volunteered with both Adopt-a-Highway and Helping Hands, and enjoys reading and practicing drill in her spare time. Her future plans are to enlist in the Navy.
DAR represents one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the United States and one of the world's largest women's organizations. Membership is open to women who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution. More information is available at www.ncdar.org/JohnHoyleChapter.htm.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.