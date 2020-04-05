HICKORY - Jim Armstrong Subaru selected Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services (Meals on Wheels) as their Hometown Charity for Subaru’s 2019 Share the Love Event.
This year, Subaru accrued $33,134.72 to donate to Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, which includes Subaru buyers electing for the dealership to donate a portion of their purchase to Meals on Wheels and an additional donation from the dealership independent of purchases.
This amount will feed 33 seniors for an entire year. The 2019 Share the Love Event was the fifth consecutive year that Jim Armstrong Subaru selected Catawba County Senior Nutrition as their Hometown Charity. Catawba County Meals on Wheels is grateful for Jim Armstrong’s continued generosity and support in feeding Catawba County seniors.
