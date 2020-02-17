HICKORY - Suzuki School of the Arts will be hosting a fundraising event called Jam Day for musicians on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St Luke’s United Methodist Church in Hickory.
All acoustic instruments are welcome. Instruments include, but are not limited to: guitar, mandolin, fiddle, cello, banjo, double bass, harmonica, ukulele, and dulcimer.
There will be an educational session from 11 a.m. to noon to help musicians learn jam etiquette and basic techniques. New this year will be a Junior Jam for kids 10 and younger.
Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase on site.
An open jam session will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. An open mic opportunity will be held from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for folks to showcase their new jam abilities with friends.
Musicians ages 10 through adults are welcome to come and jam with others.
Families are encouraged to come and observe this event. Pricing is $5, with children 10 and younger free with a paying adult.
This is an informal, family centered event. All are welcome to come, play music, and enjoy. Proceeds from this event will benefit Suzuki School of the Arts. For more information, contact Tenley at the Suzuki office at 828-322-2694 or email hickorysuzukischool@gmail.com.
