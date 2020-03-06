HICKORY - Hickory Public Library has arranged for The St. Joseph School of Irish Dance to provide a program on Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block.
This local group will perform traditional dance steps under the direction of Meg Barrett. The performers are local students ranging from elementary to high school age.
The St. Joseph School of Irish Dance originated in this area in 1996. The group currently consists of approximately 35 young people. They exhibit many different Irish dance rhythms such as jigs, reels, slip jigs, hornpipes, and treble jigs and reels. The jigs, reels, and slip jigs are performed in soft shoes called “ghillies." The treble dances and the hornpipes are danced in the Irish hard shoe. These are the shoes made famous through the popularity of the show “Riverdance."
The dancers have also become proficient in the art of Irish Ceili dancing which is a form of Irish social dance. Similar to American square dancing, these sets are usually performed in groups of eight consisting of four couples.
For more information, call 304-0500. This program is sponsored by Hickory Public Library and will be performed at the Drendel Auditorium on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
