HICKORY - The First Friday Local Author program at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will feature Mary A. Felkins at noon on Friday, Feb. 7.
Felkins is an inspirational romance author, administrator for Seriously Write writer's blog, and contributor to Refresh, an online Bible study magazine. In 2015, she was awarded a bronze medal for her scene submission to My Book Therapy's Frazier contest. She is a member of the American Christian Fiction Writers and My Book Therapy.
Felkins and her husband Bruce moved to the foothills of North Carolina from Houston, Texas in 1997.
The February program will take place in the upstairs conference room. You are welcome to bring your own lunch to eat during this program. The First Friday Local Author program is free and open to the public.
Felkins’ first book, "Call to Love," is an inspirational romance novel. Fears related to the death of Tracy’s father and Tom’s inability to forgive the past threaten to sabotage any chance at love. Come meet the author and learn more.
The application for local authors interested in participating in the First Friday Local Author program is available. Authors representing children, young adult, and adult literature are encouraged to apply. To request an application, email Linda Campbell at lcampbell@hickorync.gov or ask for an application at the Reference Desk of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
