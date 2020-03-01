HICKORY – As the city of Hickory continues working with Alta Planning + Design to develop its comprehensive Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan, the public is asked to provide input through an online community survey.
The Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan will incorporate an analysis of existing conditions for biking and walking, input from community residents and stakeholder agencies and organizations, as well as best practices in bicycle and pedestrian facility design.
All community members are being encouraged to participate in the survey to help guide the future of walking and biking in Hickory. Survey responses will help the city better understand the needs and desires of residents and community stakeholders. All responses will remain anonymous, the city said.
To complete the Hickory Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan Community Survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HickoryPed-BikePlan.
For more information about the development of the Hickory Pedestrian and Bicycle Plan, visit www.hickorync.gov or contact Transportation Planning Manager John Marshall at 828-323-7534.
