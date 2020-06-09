Infected raccoon makes 4 rabies cases for Caldwell County

A fourth rabies case in Caldwell County was reported Tuesday.
On Monday, the North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control that a raccoon submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning by the Caldwell County Health Department.
The raccoon found in the Oak Hill community marks the fourth confirmed rabies case in the county this year, according to the release.
Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin, according to the release. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch.
Caldwell County residents are reminded to keep pet rabies vaccinations current. Pets should also wear a collar and rabies tag when outdoors. Animal Control offers one-year rabies vaccinations for $8. Pet owners can call Caldwell County Animal Control at 828-757-8625 to set up an appointment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.