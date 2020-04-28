Trinity Village in Hickory needed face masks.
Debbie Moritz works at the retirement home that offers assisted living and skilled nursing. She saw the need and knew a solution. Like many people in troubled times, she called upon family for help.
Moritz said Trinity Village needed 20 to 30 masks for employees to protect themselves and residents against the coronavirus. Her sister, Barbara Weaver, and her mother-in-law, Linda Weaver, provided much more — 285 masks were made and given to the employees at Trinity Village.
Barbara and Linda did not stop there. After the masks for Trinity Village were complete, the duo realized there were many more in need of a mask
Barbara Weaver said she was at a pharmacy when she overheard an elderly man asking if he could purchase a mask. The man was told that wasn’t possible so Weaver pulled him aside and gave him one she had made. “That broke my heart,” she said.
To make the masks, Barbara and Linda follow instructions provided by the CDC.
Barbara said they are now making the masks for multiple facilities including for the employees of the Foothills Correctional Institution in Burke County, Mountain View Pediatrics in Lenoir and Burke Primary Care.
Barbara said she got the idea to donate to the prison because her husband works there and a coworker told her they were in need.
They also give masks to drug stores so they can hand them out to customers, Linda said.
The material was first provided by JOANN Fabrics in Morganton, but now friends, family and neighbors are helping gather and donate material, Barbara said.
That includes Moritz, She gathers fabric and delivers masks, while her sister and mother-in-law keep the production line moving.
Barbara said when they first started they tried to make what they knew was needed. Now, if they have material, they are making more masks.
Barbara said she and Linda are able to make around 70 masks a day. As of April 20, they had made and donated over 1,200 masks.
The family will continue to make masks as the state faces the pandemic. “I will sew until I run out (of material) or they are no longer needed,” Barbara said.
“If it keeps one person alive then it was worth the trouble,” Linda said.
Moritz was able to call on Barbara because she knew her sister started sewing 30 years ago. Linda was her teacher. “She bought me my first sewing machine,” Barbara said.
In troubled times, people call on family for help. Sometimes, to the benefit of an entire retirement complex and more.
