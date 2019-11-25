At least one person has been transported to an area hospital following an interstate crash just after 5 p.m. in Hickory.
The accident involved as many as four vehicles between exits 125 and 126 in Hickory and closed both westbound lanes of Interstate 40 around 5:15 today.
Traffic is being diverted onto Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard as of 5:40 p.m.
Responding to the scene were Catawba County EMS workers, Hickory firefighters and members of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.