At least one person has been transported to an area hospital following an interstate crash just after 5 p.m. in Hickory.

The accident involved as many as four vehicles between exits 125 and 126 in Hickory and closed both westbound lanes of Interstate 40 around 5:15 today.

Traffic is being diverted onto Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard as of 5:40 p.m.

Responding to the scene were Catawba County EMS workers, Hickory firefighters and members of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

