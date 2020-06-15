Humane Society rolls out new owner surrender policy effective July 1

Catawba County ordinances require residents to bring stray animals to the county shelter rather than to another facility. This is to help reunite lost pets with their owners and to help protect public safety, according to the county.

“It is always HSCC’s hope that a stray animal will be reunited with its owner,” said Hooks. “By housing a stray animal at the Catawba County facility, county residents attempting to locate a lost animal will have the ability to view any animals housed at that shelter. This process is in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act (North Carolina State Law 19A-32.1).”

Catawba County Emergency Services Assistant Director Mark Pettit said the county animal shelter must accept all animals surrendered at the facility. This includes both owner surrendered and stray animals.

Stray animals received by the county animal shelter are held for a minimum holding period of 72 hours. A number of years ago, Catawba County commissioners authorized a separate 24-hour holding period for animals that arrive by owner surrender, according to the county.

This allows a grace period in the event the owner should change their mind. After those 24 hours, the animal becomes property of the shelter and goes through an evaluation process.