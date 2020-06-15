Humane Society rolls out new owner surrender policy effective July 1

The Humane Society of Catawba County issued a new owner surrender policy to take effect on July 1, according to a press release from the organization.
“Humane Society of Catawba County will be taking owner surrender animals from the public into the Hickory Facility, 3224 20th Ave SE, dependent upon space availability,” stated the organization in the release. Animals will be evaluated and provided with appropriate medical care, including spay-neuter surgery, vaccinations, and other procedures, before they are adopted out.
This new policy is not restricted to Catawba County residents. “As an independent, private organization, HSCC is not restricted to serving only Catawba County,” said Erin Hooks, HSCC director of development.
This change comes after Catawba County announced plans to end their partnership with the local Humane Society. For the past two years, the group was contracted by the county to run the Newton Animal Shelter.
“All our programs, including spay/neuter services, wellness vaccine clinics, and of course adoptions, are available to anyone,” said Hooks.
Stray animals
Although the Humane Society of Catawba County has an owner surrender policy, the release said stray animals should be taken to the Catawba County Animal Services shelter at 201 Government Services Drive in Newton.
Catawba County ordinances require residents to bring stray animals to the county shelter rather than to another facility. This is to help reunite lost pets with their owners and to help protect public safety, according to the county.
“It is always HSCC’s hope that a stray animal will be reunited with its owner,” said Hooks. “By housing a stray animal at the Catawba County facility, county residents attempting to locate a lost animal will have the ability to view any animals housed at that shelter. This process is in accordance with the Animal Welfare Act (North Carolina State Law 19A-32.1).”
Catawba County Emergency Services Assistant Director Mark Pettit said the county animal shelter must accept all animals surrendered at the facility. This includes both owner surrendered and stray animals.
Stray animals received by the county animal shelter are held for a minimum holding period of 72 hours. A number of years ago, Catawba County commissioners authorized a separate 24-hour holding period for animals that arrive by owner surrender, according to the county.
This allows a grace period in the event the owner should change their mind. After those 24 hours, the animal becomes property of the shelter and goes through an evaluation process.
“Animals are given complete medical and temperament evaluations and are either adopted out by the shelter or referred to animal rescue organizations for adoption,” Pettit said via email. “If an animal is deemed unadoptable due to severe medical conditions or is dangerous and poses a risk to the public, the animal is euthanized.”
Hooks said microchipping pets increases the chance of a reunion if a pet goes missing. “HSCC offers an effective low-cost microchip program offered to anyone, not just Catawba County residents. Stray animals that have microchips can be quickly reunited with their owners by a simple scan at the shelter,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.