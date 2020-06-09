You are the owner of this article.
Human remains found in Caldwell County identified; police suspect foul play
Human remains found in Caldwell County identified; police suspect foul play

Danny James Garvin

An autopsy confirmed remains found in Caldwell County in January are those of Danny James Garvin.

Police suspect foul play and are following leads in the investigation, Aaron Barlowe, public information officer with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Garvin, 61, was reported missing in January of this year. He had no contact with family members since August 2019, according to a previous Hickory Record article. Deputies with the sheriff’s office followed leads to Boone Fork Road, north of Lenior. During their search, human remains were discovered.

Barlowe said Garvin’s identity was determined by comparing DNA from the remains to DNA of his family.

Police do not have a suspect in custody related to Garvin's death. They have, however, made an arrest linked to use of Garvin’s EBT card, Barlowe said.

Benjamin Joseph Minton, 57, of Lenoir was charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

