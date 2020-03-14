HUDSON - As a precaution to the coronavirus, the Hudson Board of Commissioners decided to postpone the upcoming dinner theater.
The Town of Hudson will reschedule the HUB Dinner Theatre “Dixie Swim Club” from March 26, 27, 28, April 2, 3, 4 to a future date.
All tickets sold in advance will be refunded. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Look for rescheduled dates at www.townofhudsonnc.com or Facebook accounts Hudson Uptown Building, HUB Station, or Town of Hudson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.