HUDSON - As a precaution to the coronavirus, the Hudson Board of Commissioners decided to postpone the upcoming dinner theater.

The Town of Hudson will reschedule the HUB Dinner Theatre “Dixie Swim Club” from March 26, 27, 28, April 2, 3, 4 to a future date.

All tickets sold in advance will be refunded. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Look for rescheduled dates at www.townofhudsonnc.com or Facebook accounts Hudson Uptown Building, HUB Station, or Town of Hudson.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments