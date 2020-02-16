More than $24,000 was recently awarded to educators with Hickory Public Schools, courtesy of the HPS Education Foundation Inc. Dozens of educators within the district submitted applications for the Creative Ideas and Innovation Grants, with the Foundation announcing the selection of the final eight winners.
The grant is designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize, and reward creative and innovative instructional programs and ideas that promote higher levels of student learning and academic success. The spirit of the Creative Ideas and Innovation Grant Program embodies the Education Foundation’s vision of “Ensuring Success of Every Child … Every Day” in full support of the stated objectives, goals and initiatives of Hickory Public Schools.
According to Sandi Fotheringham, executive director of the HPS Education Foundation Inc., the selection of the winning recipients can be challenging. “Members of the board of directors of the HPS Education Foundation, in addition to educators and donors, review every application, closely examining strategies and targeted results that are designed to benefit a large group of students. The Foundation also reviews applications for creativity and innovative ideas that will ultimately provide cutting-edge education for all grade levels. This year, we awarded grants to teachers who represent all three levels — elementary, middle, and the high school level,” said Fotheringham.
“The recent awards, added to the previously awarded grants, brings the collective total to nearly $161,000 awarded to HPS educators during the past six years,” said Harriett Jeffords, president of the HPS Education Foundation. “We are delighted to surprise the winning recipients with these grants—and celebrate with them the wonderful opportunities to advance the education for our students.”
The winning eight are Jason Hoyle from Hickory High ($4,999), Wendy Kryo from Grandview Middle ($650.59), Meredith Clay from Southwest Primary ($4,995.53), David Wortman and Sally Ross from Northview Middle ($800), Amy Elliott from both Hickory High and Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High/HCAM, ($2,100), Andy Blevins from Hickory High ($5,000), Julee Anderson from Southwest Primary ($3,573.69), and Jessica Lowe from Longview Elementary ($2,257).
The board of directors and Officers for the HPS Education Foundation, in addition to Fotheringham, executive director and Jeffords, president, includes LaKeisha Ross-Johnson, vice president; Stuart Mull, treasurer; Suzanne Trollan, secretary; and directors Kerri King, Alan Jackson, Megan Teeter, Jay Paschall, Darrell Johnson, Charles Young, and Sue Tarlton.
Below is a brief description of each of the winning “Creative Ideas and Innovation” Grants for 2019-20.
Hoyle’s “Crafting a Collaborative Work Environment” project will create an innovative Makerspace lab in the media center where students can collaborate in flexible group settings and create products through interactive activities directly linked to their curriculum. The most important element of this project is a Google Jamboard.
Kyro’s “A Sensory Explosion” project will set up a sensory area for a special needs cluster class at Grandview. Sensory items can be used to provide calming activities when a student with (or without) special-needs, including an autism diagnosis becomes overwhelmed or overstimulated. Sensory input can help a child stay focused, calm and organized throughout the day. Items in the area will include a bubble lamp, bean bag chairs, an LED light-up fish tank, chewies, fidgets, timers and puzzles.
Clay’s “Little Lion Cub Literacy Project” was curated to increase literacy exposure to pre-kindergarten through second-grade students through the aesthetic lens and development of foundational literacy skills in students. Southwest is a dual-language school, and many students enter a school setting without prior exposure to literacy in their everyday lives. The first goal of this project is to create a print-rich environment by commissioning a local artist to create five engaging, text-specific murals in designated locations at the school. The second goal is to build and solidify foundational literacy skills through manipulatives, a make-and-take parent involvement night, reading mini-lesson instructional resources, and student subscriptions to iReady Reading to meet the differentiated needs of all students at Southwest.
The “Meet the Composer” project proposed by Wortman and Ross will bring a national composer to the instrumental music classrooms to work with and teach students original compositions written by the composer. The one-day, immersive experience will involve all eighth-grade students in a musically creative and cooperative experience. The composer will write an original piece of music which the school will own and premiere as the culminating event of the project. The composer will work directly with each group to teach and understand the piece, as well as the creative process.
Elliott’s “HPS HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) State Leadership Conference” is for health occupation students to attend the State Leadership Conference. It provides them opportunities to attend workshops to learn “soft skills” such as professional dress, interview skills and resume prep, which help students transform into health-care professionals. Students also compete in skills. This networking opportunity provides students with jobs and college scholarships. HPS does not receive local funding to help students with registrations and/or housing during competitive events. Therefore, the financial responsibility lies with the students, many of whom cannot afford the expenses.
Blevins’ project is “Interactive Mathematics Classroom Using TI-Navigator.” The TI-Nspire hand-helds operate more like a computer than a traditional calculator. Instead of one screen to perform calculations, pages can be added to documents. Each page has different characteristics. This includes a list of spreadsheet pages that functions like Excel; a data and statistics page that links to the spreadsheet page; and a data collection page that allows for direct connections to various Vernier probes. The TI-Navigator system includes an access point directly connectedto a computer. The computer runs a program that allows it to communicate wirelessly with the handhelds through the access point.
Anderson’s project is “Picture This and Post That.” The project will benefit students by providing outdoor activities for them to become aware of the basic principles of ecology, sustainable agriculture and forestry, steady-state economics and environmental ethics. With a set of iPads that have an app called “PictureThis,” it allows the learner to take a picture of flora, then shows the information about the plant. The project will build speaking and listening skills, writing information text, and help students to become familiar with local resources and parks and how to sustain them. Then students will organize information in the Google slides in clear and logical order.
Lowe’s project is “Second Step.” Social and emotional learning has proved to be a key part of child development and a crucial skill for success in school. The importance of resilience in schools comes with each individual’s capacity to overcome challenges and failures. The program allows practice in problem-solving using effective, guided strategies in good decision-making. Lessons also incorporate tools for every type of learning style.
For more information about the HPS Education Foundation Inc. or to make a donation, contact Sandi Fotheringham: fotheringhamsa@hickoryschools.net or call: 828-322-2855, ext.239.
