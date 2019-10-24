HICKORY - The wheels are rolling for the HPS Book Bus, which is adding a new location this fall for area families.
Every Thursday from 4:15-5:15 p.m., the Book Bus, operated by Hickory Public Schools, will be parked on site at the Kiwanis / Zahra Baker Park in Hickory, located at 805 Sixth St. SE, Hickory.
The bus, which is heated and air-conditioned, depending on the comfort needs, provides hundreds of books for children to review and check out. They can even sit on the bus simply to relax and read.
Children do not need to attend Hickory Public Schools in order to check out a book. While there are books available for all ages, the primary reading focus is for students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade. However, older students and adults are also invited to check out books.
It’s easy to check out the books. The HPS Book Bus Assistant, Tina Connelly, is always on the bus and she helps new visitors to set up an account. Books may be returned the following week, or even returned to the HPS Book Bus Partners: Ridgeview Library, Patrick Beaver Library, the Catawba County Partnership for Children, or any school with HPS.
In addition to the HPS Book Bus visit to Kiwanis/Zahra Baker Park every Thursday afternoon, the HPS Book Bus visits the following neighborhoods from 4:15-5:15 p.m. per the following schedule:
• Monday: Hillside Gardens
• Tuesday: Blue Ridge Heights
• Wednesday: Hilltop Apartments
• Newly scheduled: Thursday, Kiwanis/Zahra Baker Park
When school is closed (for teacher workdays, inclement weather, etc.), the HPS Book Bus does not operate.
The HPS Book Bus leadership team consists of of HPS Book Bus driver, Emily Teague; HPS Book Bus assistant, Tina Connelly; and HPS Book Bus contact/district instructional technology specialist, Jordan Caldwell.
To learn more about the HPS Book Bus, visit the homepage of Hickory Public Schools (www.hickoryschools.net) and scroll down to the bottom of the page, clicking on the bus image. When opening the Book Bus Information Page, be sure to click on the top link for updates, “Weekly Schedule/Cancellation Link.”
For additional details about the HPS Book Bus, contact Jordan Caldwell at the HPS administrative building: 828-322-2855, Ext: 218; or email: caldwelljo@hickoryschools.net
