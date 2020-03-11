The Hickory Hoyas continued their strong start to the 2020 East Coast Basketball League season with a 140-128 win over the Gastonia Snipers last Saturday at Grandview Middle School. The Hoyas have reached the 140-point mark in all three games this season and are averaging 146.3 points per game during their 3-0 start.
Isiah Cureton had a huge game for Hickory against the Snipers (1-1), scoring a team-high 30 points to go with 18 rebounds, seven assists, five steals and two blocks. Quay Fewell and Justin Glover added 26 points apiece while pulling down six and five rebounds, respectively.
Keandre Marion finished with 21 points for the Hoyas to go with five assists and four boards, with Danny Sanders supplying 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Hickory built a 37-27 advantage after the first quarter before leading 73-61 at the half and 103-87 through three periods.
Hickory shot 49.5% from the field, 38.3% from 3-point range and 72% from the free-throw line. The Hoyas held a 55-48 rebounding advantage and finished with 18 steals compared to nine for Gastonia.
Gastonia’s leading scorer was Rodrecus Moore with a game-high 31 points, while Curt Withers had 28, Wiyle Petty finished with 23 and Brian Mobley scored 22.
The Hoyas play two games this weekend. Following a home game against the High Point Lycans on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Grandview Middle School, they visit the Winston-Salem Wolves on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Forsyth Country Day School.
