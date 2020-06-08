Hospitals to allow 1 visitor per patient

Hickory’s two hospitals are easing visitor restrictions to allow one visitor for most patients, according to press releases from each hospital.
Frye Regional Medical Center and Catawba Valley Medical Center are lifting their no-visitor policies -- put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- starting Tuesday.
Both hospitals are returning to outpatient and elective procedures and other services that were postponed due to COVID-19.
At both hospitals, patients are now limited to one visitor per day, which includes a companion for outpatient appointments and pregnancy visits, according to press releases from each hospital. All visitors must be over 18 years old and must wear a mask.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and are still not allowed for high-risk, immunocompromised or COVID-19 patients, according to a press release.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and well being of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Rod Harkleroad, chief executive officer Frye Regional Medical Center, said in the release. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
Catawba Valley Medical Center may limit visitors for isolated or COVID-19 patients, according to the press release.
The hospital is encouraging patients not to switch visitors day to day during their stay. Visitors must stay in the patient’s room and the cafeteria is not open to the public, according to the release.
Patients are encouraged to keep in touch with phone calls and video calls to minimize hospital visitors.
“While we must remain diligent in protecting all who work and are treated at the hospital through social distancing and other safety processes, we felt the easing of visitor restrictions was now possible in a responsible manner,” Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System said in the release.
