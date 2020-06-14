Honey, there's a bear in the tree: Black bear draws crowd, spends hours in Conover family's yard

Monday afternoon, Sylvia and Doug Shaw noticed several cars moving slowly past their house and through their Conover neighborhood.

Curious, Doug Shaw asked one driver why. That’s when Doug found out there was a black bear roaming near their house.

After walking into their backyard, the Shaws found the 6-foot black bear had settled into a spot in their oak tree. “He must have gotten spooked or something and ran up the tree,” Sylvia Shaw said.

The bear didn’t have plans to move.

For hours, the Shaws sat on their back porch, keeping an eye on the bear. Neighbors heard about it and drove by to see it. People walked down the road from a nearby swimming pool in their bathing suits and towels to view the bear. The Conover Police Department arrived and assured the Shaws it would help if the animal turned violent.

But it didn’t move much at all, Sylvia Shaw said.

“He just sat up there just acting like he was taking a nap or chilling in the tree,” she said. “He didn’t make any attempt to come down.”