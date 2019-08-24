Catawba County Special Olympics held their first basketball practice at Lyle Creek Elementary gym on Aug. 17.
Today is the deadline to sign up for Catawba County Special Olympics basketball. Call (828) 308-5847 for details.
Annual fundraiser held to benefit Walkin' Roll
The seventh Annual Dice Run was held on Aug. 17. The fundraiser helped to raise $26,460 for the Walkin' Roll Activities League. A
aron Ballengee of Walkin' Roll said the money will help fund events for Walkin' Roll including bowling, swimming, t-shirts and more. Event organizers were Sherrill Baxter, Shannon Baxter and Duane Gibbs.
CALENDAR
Catawba Special Olympics Golf
Catawba Special Olympics Golf has now started and registration is open. Golfers must wear a collared shirt and tennis shoes or soft cleats. No jeans allowed.
To register, call the Catawba County Special Olympics at (828)308-5847 or email sonccatawba@gmail.com . Deadline to register is Sept. 7.
Hickory Bumble Bee Soccer Registration
Registration for Hickory Bumble Bee Soccer is open for boys and girls ages 5-6. Practice will begin on Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Stanford Park Field No. 1.
Bumble Bee Soccer is an instructional league with the purpose of introducing and explaining the fundamentals of soccer to children, according to a press release from Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism.
A birth certificate must be presented at registration along with a $40 nonresident fee for those living outside of the Hickory city limits. A $6 insurance fee is encouraged and covers the participant for one year in all Recreation and Sports Tourism Department activities.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Boys Soccer League Registration
Registration for Hickory Boys Soccer Leagues is open for ages 7-13. All leagues will begin on Aug. 26 or 27 at Neill W. Clark, Jr. Recreation Park.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Girls Soccer League Registration
Registration for Hickory Girls Soccer Leagues is open for ages 7-12. All leagues will begin on Aug. 26 or 27 at Neill W. Clark, Jr. Recreation Park.
To register, contact the Hickory Recreation and Sports Tourism Administrative Offices by calling (828) 322-7046.
Hickory Fall Baseball Registration
Registration for Hickory Fall Baseball is open for boys and girls ages 8-9. A skills assessment for the league will be held on Aug. 26 and 28 at Kiwanis Park Field No. 3.
