The Catawba Valley Community College fishing team hosted an intrasquad tournament on Lake Hickory last week in preparation for their first event, the B.A.S.S. North Carolina State team qualifier, which will take place from Sept. 27-28 on the Roanoke River in Plymouth, North Carolina.
Nathan Dellinger won the tournament.
The fishing team is entering its first ever year and is coached by pro angler Angela Mayo.
CALENDAR
Catawba Special Olympics Golf
Catawba Special Olympics Golf has now started and registration is open.
Golfers must wear a collared shirt and tennis shoes or soft cleats. No jeans allowed.
To register, call the Catawba County Special Olympics at (828) 308-5847 or email sonccatawba@gmail.com. Deadline to register is Sept. 7.
Making Communities Healthier 5K
Frye Regional’s Making Communities Healthier 5K will be held on Sept. 21 at 8 a.m. at Frye Medical Center.
The race will start and end in the lower parking lot behind Frye Regional Medical Center at 334 2nd St NW.
The cost to race is $20. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/NC/Hickory/Frye5k by Sept. 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.