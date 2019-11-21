HICKORY - Most of us think of the holiday season as a time for celebration, but joy can turn to sorrow if you are the victim of a burglary or experience a fire.

Join Officer Rudy Jagernauth and Hickory Fire Educator Terri Byers at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Dec. 3,  at 6:30 p.m. to learn some basic steps to keep your home and your loved ones safe this holiday season.

From holiday candles to Christmas trees, dangling garlands and fireplaces, seasonal decor can often be a fire hazard.  Byers will tell you how to keep your holidays happy and bright by making fire safety a priority.

Holiday packages can present a tempting target to burglars. Officer Jagernauth will discuss ways to keep your home safe. Outdoor lighting, landscaping, fencing, camera systems, and alarm systems can all play a big role in home security. This presentation will provide answers to your home security questions.

Registration is not required for Don’t Get Burned: Holiday Security and Fire Safety. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is  at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

