HICKORY - Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will host an evening of music with the Just Friends Jazz Trio on Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. The trio will be playing traditional Christmas tunes in a jazz style.
The jazz trio consists of David Wortman, Charles Smith and Gary Schwartz. Wortman is the band director at Northview Middle School and the new director of the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony. He is in demand as a saxophonist and woodwind doubler with numerous professional jazz ensembles, small groups, and pit orchestras.
Smith is a corporate educator for BB&T Insurance Services and a faculty member at Caldwell Community College. He is the timpanist for the Western Piedmont Symphony and the Hickory Choral Society. He also performs timpani and percussion with the Asheville Symphony and the Symphony of the Mountains in Kingsport, Tenn.
Schwartz’s career included teaching band in Winston-Salem, retailing piano and organs, and many years in the computer industry. He is the pianist with the Hickory Jazz Orchestra and the L-R Jazz Ensemble. Additionally, he helps band students at Northview Middle School and regularly plays solo or with other groups in the area.
For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
