HIDDENITE - The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, in conjunction with its annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion decorations and exhibits, is seeking participation in a holiday decorating challenge.

Wreaths will be displayed on the third floor of the Lucas Mansion as a part of the Hiddenite Center’s “Let it Snow: A Frozen Christmas” decorations and exhibits.

Entries are due to be delivered to the Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road) by Dec. 2.

A prize will be awarded to a winner chosen by the popular vote of Lucas Mansion visitors throughout the month. Participants may pick up their wreaths Jan. 2, 2020.

Wreaths may be for sale if the participant would like to sell with 20% commission to the Hiddenite Center.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org

This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

