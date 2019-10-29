HICKORY - A holiday crafts bazaar will be held at the West Hickory Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
The senior center is at 400 17th St., SW, Hickory.
Participants will be able to shop for all kinds of handmade crafts. Included will be wreaths, angels, ornaments, wood crafts, earrings, origami flowers, quilts and throws, cards, crocheted items, wine cork crafts, and more.
