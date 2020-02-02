Historical association seeks oral stories for book
GRANITE FALLS — The Granite Falls Historical Association invites people familiar with the downtown business district (from any time period) to participate in a roundtable discussion to be held at the Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum (107 Falls Ave.) on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2-4 p.m.
The group wants to record memories that reveal personalities, lifestyles and customs so they can be included in a history book to be released in 2024 in conjunction with the town’s 125th anniversary.
The museum is open to the public, and the association will serve refreshments to visitors during the event. People willing to share their memories about Granite Falls should call Jeanne Whisnant at 828-320-3725. Whisnant can also make arrangements to interview people at a different time.
The museum is in the former home of Andrew Baird, who first settled Granite Falls in the 1790s. Built shortly after Fort Defiance in Lenoir, the house is the second-oldest residence in Caldwell County. For more information, go to www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org., or visit the museum on Facebook under “Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum.”
Valentine’s Day dinner offered in Hiddenite
HIDDENITE — Reservations are now available for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Valentine’s Day Dinner. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
The all-inclusive cost of admission is $16 per person, which includes tax. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 828-632-6966.
The event offers an atmosphere of casual elegance and a dinner buffet menu that befits a special occasion.
In addition to the meal, guests will enjoy live music by the Todd Wright Jazz Quintet. Selections will feature a variety of styles from the American songbook, Latin, waltzes, light rock, beach, R&B and others. Members of the quintet are Todd Wright (sax/vocals), Ansyn Banks (trumpet), Andy Page (guitar), Adam Booker (bass) and Marcus Clonts (drums).
The evening’s music is provided courtesy of The Sharpe Chair of Fine & Applied Arts at Appalachian State University.
This special event will also feature a dance floor for those who wish to dance.
This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Eileen and R.Y. Sharpe Family Foundation; The Winston-Salem Foundation; the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources; The Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts, Alexander County government; the town of Taylorsville; and the Friends of the Center membership program.
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair-accessible.
Observatory at Maiden school to be open for events
MAIDEN — The Lucile Miller Observatory will be open twice in February for public observing. It will be open Friday, Feb. 7, and Friday, Feb. 21. Both events will run from 7-10 p.m.
The observatory is located on the campus of Maiden Middle School, 518 N. C Ave. in Maiden. These are free events, all ages and interests are welcome, and no reservations are needed. The observatory will be open rain or shine both evenings.
Weather permitting, telescopes will be available to observe the moon, Venus and the midwinter sky. Light refreshments will be available. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescope if they have questions on how to use it or if it needs adjustment.
These events are sponsored by the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visit its website at www.catawbasky.org for driving directions to the observatory. You can contact Jeff Whisenant at 828-850-6433 or clubinfo@catawbasky.org for additional information.
Help preserve, document experiences of Ridgeview
HICKORY — The Ridgeview Branch of Hickory Public Library was recently awarded a Library Services and Technology Act Mini-Grant, “Community Connections: She Changed the World,” to celebrate Ridgeview’s history by preserving and documenting the lived experiences of the community. The public is asked to contribute to making this project a success.
Throughout February, the Ridgeview Branch Library will host several Community Scanning Days. These events will allow any interested residents to bring photographs, documents, or memorabilia to be scanned into digital files.
Participants will be asked to complete a waiver allowing the library to use the scanned images to add to the Carolina Room’s historical collection and to create a photo display.
Scanning days will take place at the Ridgeview Branch Library, 706 First St., SW, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.; at the Historic Ridgeview Library, located at 415 First St., SW, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4:30 p.m.; and at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave., SW, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at noon.
Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 828-345-6037.
