HILDEBRAN — The Hildebran High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50-year reunion recently at the school, gathering in what was their cafeteria. Visiting the museum was a wonderful experience, bringing back great memories. The class decided to have another reunion in two years. Shown in the first row are Susan Rhoney Drum, Sandra Carver Propst, Ruthann Rowell Sloane, Anita McDaniel Whitehead and Diane Robinson Berry. In the second row are Judy Bradshaw Smith, Janice Cline Lowman, Von Brittain Strickland, Ginger Newton Lewis, Janet Berry Farr, Judy Brittain Bolick and Janet Benfield Wooten. In the third row are Bill Perry, Howard “Butch” Duckworth, Tom McCall, Ken Barnes, Arnold Deal, Glenn Harwell, Earnie Taylor and Dale Collins. In the fourth row are Norman Hubbard, Ronnie Miller, Steve Berry, John Ogle, Donald Hildebran, Dan Traxler and Doug Huffman. In the fifth row are Gary Bowman, Charlie Johnson, Keith Lail, Tracy Childers, Jerry Patton, Steve Stilwell, Bob Webb, David Propst and David Pridemore.

