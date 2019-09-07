The Maiden girls tennis team earned a hard-fought 5-4 win over Hickory on Thursday in Hickory, earning wins in three of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests.
Hannah Sherrill (6-2, 6-3), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-3, 6-2) and Allie Faldowski (6-1, 6-4) collected singles wins for the Blue Devils (1-2 overall), while the teams of Gracie Arrowood and Sherrill (8-2) and Marcee Trouille and Faldowski (8-5) were also victorious.
Singles winners for Hickory (1-3 overall) were Nicole Kozischek (2-6, 6-3, 1-0), Jonellis Heredia (7-6, 6-0) and Rachel Register (6-4, 3-6, 1-0). The Red Tornadoes’ lone doubles win came from Kozischek and Charlotte Henry (8-4).
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Stephens 5, Newton-Conover 4
The Indians beat the Red Devils by a single point for the second straight day on Thursday. Sophie Hainor (8-0), Zoey Boston (8-1), Chloe Abbott (8-0) and the doubles teams of Hainor and Boston (8-4) and Kate Starr and Abbott (8-1) picked up wins for St. Stephens (3-5 overall).
For Newton-Conover (0-4 overall), singles winners were Alexa Allison (8-3), Anna Grace Hinshaw (8-2) and Kylee Spizzo (8-8 (12-10)). Allison and Hinshaw (8-0) were the only victorious doubles team for the Red Devils.
Fred T. Foard 6, East Lincoln 3
The Tigers remained perfect on the road Thursday, getting singles wins from Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-0, 6-3), Hannah Cummings (6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 1-0 (10-6)) and Adia Livert (6-3, 6-2). Doubles winners for Foard (6-0 overall) were the teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-0) and Livert and Tori Lutz (8-2).
Alexander Central 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Cougars won all nine matches on Thursday in Claremont. Singles winners for Alexander Central (4-2 overall) were Hannah Maltba (8-2), Kristin Ratliff (8-1), Emma Maltba (8-0), Caroline Wills (8-2), Caeley Arney (8-1) and Mackenzie Harper (8-0), while doubles winners included the teams of Hannah and Emma Maltba (8-1), Ratliff and Arney (8-1) and Wills and Harper (8-0).
Bunker Hill dropped to 0-4 overall.
Draughn 9, West Caldwell 0
The Wildcats swept the Warriors on Thursday in Lenoir, with Haley Kincaid (8-1), Abby Parker (8-1), Haley Lowman (8-1), Katelyn Cozort (8-1), Kaitlyn Kincaid (8-1) and Regan Winkler (8-4) collecting singles wins for Draughn (2-1 overall). Victorious doubles teams for the Wildcats included Haley Kincaid and Parker (8-0), Kaitlyn Kincaid and Winkler (8-3) and Cozort and Sara Stephens (8-3).
West Caldwell fell to 0-4 overall.
North Lincoln 8, Hibriten 1
The Panthers dropped to 1-4 overall after losing to North Lincoln on Thursday in Lenoir. Hibriten won at No. 2 singles, but lost the remaining matches.
Carolina Day School 8, University Christian 1
University Christian managed just one match win during Thursday’s contest in Asheville. The Barracudas (5-1 overall) received their only victory from the doubles team of London Fidler and Olivia Jarman (9-7).
BOYS SOCCER
Maiden 6, Bessemer City 2
The Blue Devils moved to .500 at 2-2 overall with a road win over Bessemer City on Thursday. Daniel Bobadilla finished with three goals and one assist, while Anthony Palma had one goal and two assists, Max Martinez had one goal and one assist, Milton Rodriguez had one goal and Joseph Allen had one assist.
Hibriten 0, Alexander Central 0
The Panthers and Cougars played to a scoreless tie on Thursday in Taylorsville. Hibriten moved to 4-1-2 overall, while Alexander Central is now 2-2-2.
Freedom 9, Draughn 0
Freedom shut out Draughn on Thursday in Morganton behind three first-half goals and six second-half scores. The Patriots improved to 3-2-1 overall, while the Wildcats fell to 0-1.
University Christian 8, Challenger Early College 0
University Christian blanked Challenger on the road Thursday in Hickory, with Eli Goebelbecker scoring three goals for the Barracudas (3-2 overall). Cody Zimmerman, Adam Gerrard, Henry Winfield, Jackson Behmer and Garrett Burns added one goal apiece, while Andrew Poe had five assists.
Challenger dropped to 0-3 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Tigers moved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after beating the Bears by set scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-13 on Thursday in Claremont. Megan Dorsey had nine kills and eight digs, Michelle Thao had seven kills, six digs and five aces, Dara Shaffer had 14 digs, Sarah Lingle had 14 assists, Haley Johnston had 12 assists and Martina Foster had six blocks.
Bunker Hill fell to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Maiden 3, West Lincoln 1
The Blue Devils dropped the first set by a 25-23 score before winning the next three sets by respective tallies of 25-8, 25-10 and 25-20 on the road Thursday. Sarah Wicker finished with 13 kills and six aces for Maiden (6-3, 2-0 South Fork 2A Conference), while Abbey Smith had nine kills and two aces, Isabella Abernathy had eight kills, Adison Ford had 23 assists and Abby Gantt had 17 assists.
West Lincoln fell to 2-7 overall and 0-2 in South Fork 2A Conference play.
Hickory 3, South Caldwell 1
The Red Tornadoes won 25-7 and 25-9 in the first two sets before losing the third set by a 25-8 score and bouncing back to take the fourth set 25-9 on Thursday in Hickory. Hickory improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell fell to 1-7 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
St. Stephens 3, Alexander Central 0
The Indians grabbed their first win of the season with a sweep of the Cougars on Thursday in Hickory. St. Stephens (1-4, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 26-24.
Alexander Central dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Bandys 3, Newton-Conover 1
The Trojans outlasted the Red Devils in four sets on Thursday in Catawba with set scores of 25-11, 22-25, 25-10 and 25-16. Bandys improved to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 0
The Panthers earned their first win with a three-set victory over West Caldwell on Thursday at home. Hibriten moved to 1-7 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Warriors dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
West Iredell 3, East Burke 0
The Cavaliers fell to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a straight-set loss to West Iredell on the road Thursday. East Burke lost to the Warriors (3-5, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) by set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-23.
Kendall Buff had 16 serves and 24 serve receptions for East Burke, with Ashlyn Stilwell notching 30 digs and Erica Clontz finishing with 12 kills.
University Christian 3, Challenger Early College 0
The Barracudas grabbed a road win over Challenger on Thursday in Hickory, winning by set scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-23 to improve to 3-2 overall. Sophie Deese had four aces and 23 digs for University Christian, while Sarah Wilson had seven kills and four aces, Peri Walls finished with 17 kills and 10 digs, Ally Deese had six kills and eight digs and Lizzie Sain dished out 23 assists.
Challenger dropped to 1-1 overall.
JV FOOTBALL
Bandys 30, South Caldwell 12
The Trojans scored in every quarter on Thursday in Catawba to collect an 18-point win over the Spartans. Bandys is now 2-0 overall, while South Caldwell is 1-2.
Hibriten 48, Ashe County 6
The Panthers led 14-6 after the first quarter, 27-6 at halftime and 41-6 through three quarters during Thursday’s 42-point victory over Ashe County in Lenoir. The win moved Hibriten to 1-1 overall.
North Lincoln 46, West Caldwell 6
The Warriors fell to 1-2 overall following a 40-point loss to North Lincoln on the road Thursday. The defeat was West Caldwell’s first home loss of 2019.
Freedom 50, East Burke 0
East Burke has now been outscored 98-8 through two games after being blanked by the Patriots on Thursday in Icard. Freedom improved to 2-0 overall, while the Cavaliers dropped to 0-2.
